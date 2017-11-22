Politics

Zuma postpones trip to Zimbabwe

22 November 2017 - 07:08 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
President Jacob Zuma walks during the second session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission in the capital, Pretoria,South Africa, October 3, 2017.
President Jacob Zuma walks during the second session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission in the capital, Pretoria,South Africa, October 3, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

President Jacob Zuma has postponed his visit to Zimbabwe until “further notice”.

“President Jacob Zuma will no longer travel to Harare in the Republic of Zimbabwe on Wednesday 22 November 2017‚” the presidency said in a statement.

“The SADC Organ Troika Plus SADC Chairperson Summit that met in Angola [on Tuesday] had taken a decision that the SADC Chairperson‚ President Zuma and the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics‚ Defence and Security Cooperation‚ President Joao Lourenco of Angola should travel to Zimbabwe to assess the situation on behalf of SADC.”

On Tuesday‚ Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigned as head of state.

Mugabe’s tenure ended in an announcement at a special joint session of parliament where MPs had convened to impeach the 93-year-old who dominated every aspect of Zimbabwean public life for decades.

The likely next president is Emmerson Mnangagwa, who Mugabe sacked as his deputy earlier this month in a move that pushed infuriated army chiefs to seize power and force Mugabe’s exit.

Zimbabwe beware: military is looking after its own interests, not democracy

November 2017 will go down in the history of Zimbabwe as the beginning of the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37 year tyranny. A tumultuous week finally ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 hours ago

Mnangagwa was once a key Mugabe ally, but he was also chief rival of the president’s wife Grace in a bitter succession battle that erupted publicly in recent months.

“I, Robert Gabriel Mugabe... hereby formally tender my resignation... with immediate effect,” said the letter which was read out by parliamentary speaker Jacob Mudenda.

“My decision to resign is voluntary,” he said, speaking of his “concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire to ensure a smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power“.

The resignation capped a week in which the military seized control and tens of thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans took to the streets in an unprecedented show of dissent against Mugabe.

Mugabe had ruled Zimbabwe almost unopposed since independence in 1980 — but efforts to position Grace Mugabe, 52, as his successor prompted intervention from the military that underpinned his regime.

- additional reporting by AFP

READ MORE

'Zim 2', a general with political aspirations

Behind those reading glasses, army beret and imposing military camouflage, the Zimbabwe National Army's General Constantino Chiwenga - whose ...
News
5 hours ago

Jubilation as sudden resignation of Mugabe ends an era of tyranny

Zimbabwe has come alive. Liberating the country for a second time, Robert Mugabe resigned as head of state on Tuesday, submitting a letter to ...
News
5 hours ago

Mthembu sticks to ANC rules with 'Zuma must go' call

The statement by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu that President Jacob Zuma must resign after next month's elective conference represents the view of ...
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | Zimbabweans dance in the streets as Mugabe resigns

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday‚ shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of ...
News
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dudu Myeni‚ Zuma asked Eskom chair to suspend execs Business
  2. Zuma postpones trip to Zimbabwe Politics
  3. Mthembu sticks to ANC rules with 'Zuma must go' call Politics
  4. Parliamentary panel proposes direct election of MPs Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X