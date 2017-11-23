City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has labelled a damning affidavit by an executive director in her office as an attack on her integrity.

This comes after Craig Kesson penned a sworn affidavit implicating De Lille in allegedly attempting to bury a report with allegations of possible corruption.

The report pertained to millions of rand lost by the MyCiTi buses allegedly due to possible theft of bus fares by tellers.

"As it pertains to the affidavit‚ this is a malicious attempt to attack my integrity and track record as a whistle-blower and corruption fighter in South Africa‚" said De Lille.

She referred to the affidavit as "sensation."

Kesson's affidavit was tabled at a heated behind closed doors council meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting resolved to do a full investigation into allegations raised by Kesson and others against him.

In four reports‚ the city manager‚ Achmat Ebrahim‚ and transport and urban development agency commissioner‚ Melissa Whitehead‚ had alleged Kesson was doing unauthorised investigations.

He was also accused of leaking confidential information to a DA member who is not part of the council.

Kesson in turn had accused the two of possible misconduct.

Now the three officials have seven days to tell council why they shouldn't be suspended‚ pending an investigation.

De Lille said she wanted to remind the people of South Africa that under her leadership‚ the City of Cape Town received four consecutive clean audits – the only municipality in the country to have done so.

"I challenge those who seek to attack my track record to bring any proof that I benefited personally from any corruption or tenders‚" she added.

De Lille said her lawyers were preparing a comprehensive response to the allegations and would make them public when completed.

"I stand resolute in my commitment to serve the people of Cape Town and I will not be distracted by these attempts to discredit my reputation as a corruption fighter‚" she added.