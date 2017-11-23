Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has cautioned South Africans against having high hopes for any of the ANC presidential candidates‚ saying none of them would emerge victorious in the party's December elective conference “without signing a pact with the devil”.

“The seven presidential candidates hopefuls‚ in today’s language‚ belong to the same WhatsApp group and in particular‚ because many people think that Cyril Ramaphosa is going to come with some miracle‚ believe you me‚ there is no single person that will emerge from that conference without signing the pact with the devil. That is how deep the rot is in the ANC‚” she said.

The outspoken Khoza‚ who quit as an ANC MP and member after she was targeted for calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down‚ was speaking on the sidelines of the Daily Maverick’s The Gathering discussion in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

She said of the 1-million membership that the ANC had‚ there were only about 4‚000 delegates that were going to be voting.