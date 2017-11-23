Politics

No ANC victory 'without signing a pact with the devil': Makhosi Khoza

23 November 2017 - 14:01 By Sipho Mabena
Makhosi Khoza, a former ANC MP and chair of the portfolio committee on public service, delivers the 11th annual Helen Joseph lecture at the University of Johannesburg. File photo.
Makhosi Khoza, a former ANC MP and chair of the portfolio committee on public service, delivers the 11th annual Helen Joseph lecture at the University of Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has cautioned South Africans against having high hopes for any of the ANC presidential candidates‚ saying none of them would emerge victorious in the party's December elective conference “without signing a pact with the devil”.

“The seven presidential candidates hopefuls‚ in today’s language‚ belong to the same WhatsApp group and in particular‚ because many people think that Cyril Ramaphosa is going to come with some miracle‚ believe you me‚ there is no single person that will emerge from that conference without signing the pact with the devil. That is how deep the rot is in the ANC‚” she said.

The outspoken Khoza‚ who quit as an ANC MP and member after she was targeted for calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down‚ was speaking on the sidelines of the Daily Maverick’s The Gathering discussion in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

She said of the 1-million membership that the ANC had‚ there were only about 4‚000 delegates that were going to be voting.

Khoza said the culture in the ANC was that the candidate that has a big purse or more brown envelopes was the one that would emerge victorious.

She said her former comrades still in the party were as frustrated by the rot as she was but were not courageous enough to stand up.

Khoza said the rot was so deep that changing the ANC from within was impossible and that her persecution for being anti-corrupt was testimony to this.

She said former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was killed for trying to change things from within. “Had he left with Malema possibly he would still be alive. He died in a hail of bullets and that is exactly what I faced when I was within the ANC. I am saying to you the reality is that none of those people that are there have the courage to stand up. They did not even have the courage to stand up when I was persecuted…why did people like Ramaphosa not stand up for me?”

ANC presidential candidates Lindiwe Sisulu‚ Zweli Mkhizwe and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did not show up for the event despite confirming their attendance.

READ MORE:

Gloves off in ANC leadership race after NDZ snubs Cyril's overture

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has turned down a request for a meeting with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, setting the scene for a ...
News
4 days ago

Only an internal revolution over voting and ethics will save ANC from stagnation

Like Stuttafords, South Africa's 159-year-old department store, which shut down in August this year, the ANC will close down after being an ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Ramaphosa says his ideal candidates for ANC top six ‘not prescriptive’

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says his ideal candidates for the ANC's next top six are not "prescriptive" and that branches have the right to ...
Politics
16 days ago

Decoding the enigma of Pandor in Ramaphosa’s ‘dream team’

How does Naledi Pandor help Cyril Ramaphosa win the ANC presidency?
Opinion & Analysis
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Slain ANC councillors were close friends Politics
  2. No ANC victory 'without signing a pact with the devil': Makhosi Khoza Politics
  3. KZN ANCYL executive gunned down at his home Politics
  4. Factions within ANC hampering battle against corruption: Mkhize Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X