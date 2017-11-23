Three key ANC figures from the same region in KwaZulu-Natal who were gunned down in space of four months had all been friends.

This emerged in the wake of Sithembiso Mhlongo’s bloody murder‚ at the hands of gunmen who were posing as policemen‚ in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Moses Mabhida region‚ which is the hometown of ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

His name is added to the growing list of ANC councillors gunned down in the run-up to the ANC national elective conference next month.

On Monday‚ Mhlongo’s close comrade Lungisani Mnguni was assassinated while delivering food parcels to a school in Camperdown. The businessman was involved in the school food nutrition programme in the area and was a former ANC branch chairperson in Ward 7 in Mid Illovo.