Caption this: The best pics from the ANC future leaders' dinner

In a show of unity, outgoing ANC President Jacob Zuma hosted a dinner for all the candidates vying to take over from him.

The dinner club included deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, national Chairperson Baleka Mbete, treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, NEC members Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Jeff Radebe as well as former Treasurer-General Matthews Phosa.

According to the post on Facebook, the seven candidates "committed themselves to promote unity and comradeship in the preparations for, during and after the national conference in the interest of building a stronger united and more cohesive ANC".

