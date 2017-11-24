Politics

Caption this: The best pics from the ANC future leaders' dinner

24 November 2017 - 12:12 By TIMESLIVE
The ANC dinner club included Zweli Mkhize, Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma, Matthews Phosa, Jeff Radebe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Baleka Mbete.
Image: My ANC/Facebook

In a show of unity, outgoing ANC President Jacob Zuma hosted a dinner for all the candidates vying to take over from him.

The dinner club included deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, national Chairperson Baleka Mbete, treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, NEC members Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Jeff Radebe as well as former Treasurer-General Matthews Phosa.

According to the post on Facebook, the seven candidates "committed themselves to promote unity and comradeship in the preparations for, during and after the national conference in the interest of building a stronger united and more cohesive ANC".

Facebook users however were quick to add their own captions to pictures of the night. Here are some of the best:

