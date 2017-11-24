Politics

Infighting within ANC 'aids corruption'

24 November 2017 - 06:42 By Neo Goba
Zweli Mkhize. File photo
Zweli Mkhize. File photo
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has blamed factionalism within the ruling party for hampering the battle against corruption.

"Unity does not stop you from being able to deal with corruption, but factions make it impossible to deal with corruption because everyone has a defence. If you are being investigated for corrupt activity, people think it's easier to use a factional label to protect yourself . so we need to unite against corruption," said Mkhize.

He was speaking to journalists on Wednesday during a question and answer session at the Hilton Hotel in Johannesburg.

"The issue of corruption is very important because what you need is to be able to create an image of clean governance, where we are able to fight effectively and fiercely with corruption ... you have to start with the whole issue of ethical leadership, which is an issue that we need to preach within the organisation," he said.

Gloves off in ANC leadership race after NDZ snubs Cyril's overture

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has turned down a request for a meeting with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, setting the scene for a ...
News
5 days ago

Here's the next nightmare, cued up and ready to roll

When I was growing up in Umtata in the 1950s and '60s, travelling shows used to come to town.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Is Mabuza's silence undermining Dlamini-Zuma's chances at the prize?

Who do you think will win? This is the question that every political analyst is being asked as the ANC’s elective conference looms ever closer. We ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Mashatile: CR17 leads but branches may sing a different tune

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa might be the frontrunner in the presidential race‚ but‚ warned Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile‚ the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC hopefuls 'are all as bad as each other' Politics
  2. Slain ANC trio all good friends Politics
  3. Infighting within ANC 'aids corruption' Politics
  4. De Lille slams 'attack on my integrity' Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X