Infighting within ANC 'aids corruption'

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has blamed factionalism within the ruling party for hampering the battle against corruption.

"Unity does not stop you from being able to deal with corruption, but factions make it impossible to deal with corruption because everyone has a defence. If you are being investigated for corrupt activity, people think it's easier to use a factional label to protect yourself . so we need to unite against corruption," said Mkhize.

He was speaking to journalists on Wednesday during a question and answer session at the Hilton Hotel in Johannesburg.

"The issue of corruption is very important because what you need is to be able to create an image of clean governance, where we are able to fight effectively and fiercely with corruption ... you have to start with the whole issue of ethical leadership, which is an issue that we need to preach within the organisation," he said.