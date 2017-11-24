Firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema has raised the spectre of a failed state in South Africa‚ saying features of such a state were not too hard to notice.

“One: the absence of the rule of law. Two: the emergence of the untouchable president. Three: Massive corruption that is not acted upon. Four: Promotion and embracing of mediocrity into the highest office. All these features perfectly define where we are as South Africans‚” he said.

Malema said significant political developments that have emerged in 2017‚ such as the Gupta e-mails‚ illuminated the “simple fact that our country is on the verge of turning into a failed state… like many other failed states on the African continent".