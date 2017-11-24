Politics

SA has all signs of a failed state - Malema

24 November 2017 - 11:47 By Sipho Mabena
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader; Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema has raised the spectre of a failed state in South Africa‚ saying features of such a state were not too hard to notice.

“One: the absence of the rule of law. Two: the emergence of the untouchable president. Three: Massive corruption that is not acted upon. Four: Promotion and embracing of mediocrity into the highest office. All these features perfectly define where we are as South Africans‚” he said.

Malema said significant political developments that have emerged in 2017‚ such as the Gupta e-mails‚ illuminated the “simple fact that our country is on the verge of turning into a failed state… like many other failed states on the African continent".

On Thursday evening‚ before getting into the substance of his opening remarks at the Daily Maverick’s The Gathering dialogue held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg‚ Malema lost no opportunity to remind the racially diverse audience that Alexandra township nearby was very much capable of hosting such events.

“I see you (organisers) have changed the venue from Vodacom to a new venue‚ I just wanted to tell you that there are very beautiful venues in Alexandra‚ this is where our people are found… this is a discussion that needs to be heard where our people are found‚” Malema said‚ to applause.

He said The Gathering was one of the most important platforms annually in the country’s political and social discourse. “In the process of doing revolutionary work‚ it is important to pause and engage with those who would not otherwise engage with you. If we always trust our ideals and ideas‚ we should always be ready to share them with other people‚ particularly those who disagree with us‚” he said.

- SowetanLIVE

