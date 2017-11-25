Politics

ANC winner will 'sign deal with devil'

25 November 2017 - 12:07 By By SIPHO MABENA
Makhosi Khoza pictured at an interview in Johannesburg.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has cautioned South Africans against having high hopes for any of the ANC presidential candidates, saying none of them would emerge victorious in the party's elective conference "without signing a pact with the devil".

"Many people think that Cyril Ramaphosa is going to come with some miracle. Believe you me, there is no single person that will emerge from that conference without signing a pact with the devil," she said.

Khoza, who quit as an ANC MP after she called for President Jacob Zuma to step down, was speaking on the sidelines of the Daily Maverick's The Gathering discussion in Sandton yesterday.

She said in the ANC the candidate with the most "brown envelopes" emerged the winner.

