Cabinet ministers splurge R11,8m on flashy new wheels
Cabinet ministers have splurged a total of R11.8-million buying top-of-the-range vehicles, flying in the face of the government’s pledged belt-tightening.
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan had introduced the belt-tightening.
The worst culprit was the Department of Public Works, which bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350D and Toyota Land Cruiser 200 at R1.228-million and R1.264-million respectively, for use by minister Nathi Nhleko and his deputy, Jeremy Cronin.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
Other ministers who scored new wheels were Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi and Deputy Communications Minister Tandi Mahambehlala, as well as Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi and his deputy, Sindi Chikunga.
Zanele Magwaza-Msibi, the deputy minister of science and technology, got a new Audi Q7, which cost R1-million.
Finance ministry spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete said no caps on the cost of new ministerial cars currently existed because none had been passed by the current cabinet yet.
• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE