Cabinet ministers splurge R11,8m on flashy new wheels

Cabinet ministers have splurged a total of R11.8-million buying top-of-the-range vehicles, flying in the face of the government’s pledged belt-tightening.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan had introduced the belt-tightening.

The worst culprit was the Department of Public Works, which bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350D and Toyota Land Cruiser 200 at R1.228-million and R1.264-million respectively, for use by minister Nathi Nhleko and his deputy, Jeremy Cronin.