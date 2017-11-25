Politics

Cabinet ministers splurge R11,8m on flashy new wheels

26 November 2017 - 00:59 By BOBBY JORDAN and JAN-JAN JOUBERT
Faith Muthambi is one of the ministers who scored flashy new wheels.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cabinet ministers have splurged a total of R11.8-million buying top-of-the-range vehicles, flying in the face of the government’s pledged belt-tightening.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan had  introduced the  belt-tightening.

The worst culprit was the Department of Public Works,  which bought  a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350D and Toyota Land Cruiser 200 at R1.228-million and R1.264-million respectively, for use by minister Nathi Nhleko and his deputy, Jeremy Cronin.


Other ministers who scored new wheels were Public Service and Administration Minister   Faith Muthambi and Deputy Communications Minister  Tandi Mahambehlala, as well as Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi and his deputy, Sindi Chikunga.

Zanele Magwaza-Msibi, the deputy minister of science and technology, got a new Audi Q7, which cost R1-million.

Finance ministry spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete said no caps on the cost of new ministerial cars currently existed because none had been passed by the current cabinet yet.

