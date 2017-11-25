The goal of transforming South Africa into a safe haven for women and children is one that all sectors and citizens should fight for.

This was the message from Minister of Women Susan Shabangu‚ speaking at the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children launch at Nelson Mandela University's Missionvale campus in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon.

Shabangu stepped in to address a half-full auditorium after President Jacob Zuma‚ who was originally scheduled to be the keynote speaker‚ failed to attend the event. No reason was given for his absence.

In her address‚ Shabangu called on communities to stand together against the abuse of women and children.

"This is a continuous campaign simply because violence against women continues every day‚" she said.

"Domestic violence has replaced all the warmth that was in some households‚ and schools‚ which used to be safe places‚ have become high risk areas for girl children because of unscrupulous teachers. Even streets and other public spaces have become a hunting ground for human traffickers."

She also urged men to add their voices to the campaign.

"The campaign should continue to include both men and women; women should not fight alone. Do not look away. We all have a responsibility to fight against violence.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be defeated by this scourge."