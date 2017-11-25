Politics

Zuma no-show at launch of 16 days of activism against violence campaign

25 November 2017 - 11:42 By Odette Parfitt
The national 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children is being launched at the NMU Missionvale campus.
The national 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children is being launched at the NMU Missionvale campus.
Image: Odette Parfitt

President Jacob Zuma has failed to show up at the launch the national 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children near Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape‚ where he was scheduled to be a keynote speaker.

In a statement by the Government Communication Information System (GCIS)‚ issued shortly after the event began at Nelson Mandela University's Missionvale campus‚ it was announced that Zuma would be represented by Minister of Women Susan Shabangu.

The event is also being attended by leaders including the provincial premier‚ Phumulo Masualle‚ though the auditorium was about a quarter full by 10.45am.

Meanwhile‚ mayoral chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert said it was “unusual” that the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has been excluded from the national event.

Adelbert said the municipality took social development in the Bay very seriously.

“While local government’s direct responsibility is limited in this relevant mandate‚ the municipality has already gone above and beyond to assist and encourage the organisations that protect our women and children in the city‚” he said.

"It is thus unusual that both the Provincial and National Governments seem to have excluded the Metro from the 16 Days of Activism proceedings."

Adelbert said the municipality would remain committed to supporting vulnerable communities on a year-long basis – “regardless of this apparent exclusion” – and not be restricted to 16 days of activism.

“There is no place for politics in our battle against women and child abuse. The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality continues to put women and children first‚ by encouraging unity in action and promoting behavioural change‚” he said.

“Without women and children‚ mankind will cease to exist. We must all do more to stop the scourge of abuse and violence against them.”

READ MORE

South Africa to outline "decisive" policy in 2018 after ratings cut

South Africa will use its annual budget next year to outline "decisive" policy to strengthen its fiscal framework, the finance ministry said on ...
News
2 hours ago

Moody’s maintains SA’s rating above junk at Baa3

SA received a reprieve from Moody’s on Friday night, with the agency remaining the most generous of the big three credit rating agencies in being the ...
News
12 hours ago

S&P cuts SA's local currency rating to junk

As expected S&P Global Ratings has cut SA’s local currency rating, plunging SA further into junk status but raised its outlook to stable from ...
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma no-show at launch of 16 days of activism against violence campaign Politics
  2. Junk status a vote of no confidence: DA Politics
  3. Koko’s lawyer distributes affidavit with ‘web of lies: ex-Eskom manager Politics
  4. Caption this: The best pics from the ANC future leaders' dinner Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X