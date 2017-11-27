ANC has 'betrayed promise of freedom': Ramphele

The ANC needs to repent for continuing to vote in people who steal from the poor - but so must the electorate.

This is what anti-apartheid activist Mamphela Ramphele told The Times outside the Holy Redeemer Anglican Church in Sea Point yesterday. She had delivered a keynote address at the church's 96th anniversary celebration.

Ramphele said the ANC "has failed to lead" and has "betrayed the promise of freedom".

The congregation converged from all over the Cape Flats, to where their families were forced to move from Sea Point by the apartheid government in 1959.

Ramphele called on citizens to take responsibility for the political crisis in this country, and for corruption and violence against women and children.

"It starts with us, we the citizens are the stewards of this democracy. Whatever goes right and wrong we must take responsibility for it," Ramphele said.