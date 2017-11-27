A KwaZulu-Natal civic organisation will be bringing criminal charges against “poo protesters” who disrupted an event at which former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was scheduled to speak.

Gordhan was invited by the Concerned Citizens Group (CCG) of KwaDukuza‚ on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast‚ to address guests at a fundraising event on Sunday. However‚ before Gordhan arrived at the venue‚ protesters dumped buckets of faeces at the entrance of Stanger’s Siva Sungum hall.

Chairman of the CCG Haroon Mohammedy said they couldn't identify who left the faeces.

When Gordhan took to the podium‚ protesters stormed the venue.

“The protesters or demonstrators had gathered about 100 metres from the hall before making their way towards the venue. When Mr Gordhan was on the podium‚ a more violent attempt to enter the premises was made by the protesters. They broke down the roll-up shutter door and gained access into the kitchen‚" said Mohammedy.

He said they vandalised the area‚ stole refreshments‚ hurled cold drinks at the volunteers‚ caused injury to a number of women‚ overturned pots of food that were prepared in the cooking area in another part of the hall‚ intimidated staff of the catering company‚ and stole some of their personal effects.

"Mr Gordhan had to curtail his speech‚ as he had an early flight to Johannesburg. As there was concern about his and his wife’s safety‚ his bodyguard whisked them away‚" Mohammedy added.

He said they were disappointed at the lack of cooperation by police‚ who he claimed did not respond timeously. Mohammedy told TimesLIVE on Monday that the protesters‚ who wore ANC t-shirts‚ carried placards which read: “PG – a sellout of the struggle”‚ “ANC is better off without traitors” and “PG is the co-author of The President’s Keepers”.

“The CCG is in consultation with its legal team and will open criminal charges‚” said Mohammedy.

Musa Zondi‚ regional secretary of the ANC Youth League in KwaDukuza‚ said they distanced themselves from what transpired on Sunday.

"We condemn the barbaric behaviour. People who wear ANC or ANCYL regalia don't necessarily qualify to be members of the party‚" said Zondi.