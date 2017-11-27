Politics

Date announced for 2018 State of the Nation address

27 November 2017 - 17:43 By Timeslive
The national assembly.
Image: Anton Scholtz

Parliament on Monday announced the President of the Republic of South Africa will deliver the State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Thursday‚ 8 February 2018 at 7pm.

The State of the Nation Address sets out government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead‚ highlights achievements‚ flags challenges and outlined interventions to unlock development interventions for the coming financial year‚ the entity said in a statement.

The State of the Nation Address marks the official start of the Parliamentary programme.

