The prosecution in Eskom’s disciplinary process against Matshela Koko was forced to close its case prematurely on Saturday after witnesses declined to testify against the suspended former acting CEO.

Evidence leader Cassim Moosa told advocate Mzungulu Mthombeni‚ chairman of the hearing‚ that a number of witnesses had declined his invitation to testify against Koko.

This means Eskom will struggle to prove the serious allegations against Koko‚ paving the way for him to be reinstated and to assume the "rotating" CEO’s seat that was vacated by Brian Molefe in 2016.

Human resources executive Elsie Pule; former group capital executive Abram Masango; acting group capital head Peter Sebola; and former project managers at the Kusile power station Frans Sithole and France Hlakudi are among those who declined to testify.

Koko‚ who acted as CEO between December and May‚ stands accused of conflict of interest and for his failure to disclose his stepdaughter’s shareholding in Impulse International‚ a company awarded more than R1bn in Eskom tenders by a department under his control.

