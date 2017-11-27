Politics

Minister calls for ANN7, Multichoice corruption investigation

27 November 2017 - 10:59 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Minister of Communication Mmamoloko Kubayi-Nguabe.
Image: parliament.gov.za

Communications minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Nguabe has called for an investigation into allegedly questionable payments made by MultiChoice to Gupta-owned news channel ANN7.

“We would not fold our arms as if nothing has happened. Investigations must happen‚” Kubayi said on Radio 702 on Monday.

Ongoing revelations contained in the 'Gupta leaks' have revealed allegedly questionable payments by MultiChoice to ANN7 and the involvement of former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

Kubayi-Ngubane said government can only get involved in the matter if there are allegations of corruption.

“What has happened between MultiChoice and ANN7 is a contract of two parties. I can’t want to get involved unless there are corruption activities. There are departments that are responsible for dealing with issues around allegations of corruption.”

Kubayi-Ngubane said both MultiChoice and ANN7 have denied the allegations.

