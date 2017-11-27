An extraordinary move by the National Council of Provinces Select Committee on Finance could sabotage the chances of the tax on sugary beverages being included in the Minister of Finance’s 2018/19 budget‚ claims the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala).

The organisation states that parliament should not have held hearings on the sugar tax and is stalling the introduction of the Bill. The Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Amendment Bill‚ which provides the statutory foundation for the tax‚ was passed in the National Assembly last week. Since this is a money bill‚ it is processed by parliament in the same way as a bill that does not affect provinces.

This means that‚ although the bill is referred to the NCOP‚ members of this chamber cannot prevent the National Assembly from adopting the legislation. Therefore‚ the decision by the NCOP Select Committee on Finance to hold three days of hearings on the bill – from Tuesday to Thursday this week – is extremely unusual‚ said Heala in a statement‚ especially since parliament goes into recess on 6 December.