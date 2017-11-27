The ANC in Eastern Cape has accused social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi of deliberately sabotaging the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign at the weekend.

The event‚ held at Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale campus on Saturday‚ was poorly attended.

President Jacob Zuma‚ who was to be the keynote speaker‚ failed to appear and was replaced – once proceedings were already underway – by minister of women Susan Shabangu.

In a statement on Monday morning‚ provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said that they were not surprised by the non-attendance of the launch by both Bay and Eastern Cape citizens.