Still time for ANC to self-correct: Mantashe

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says the party's December elective conference will be "an important milestone in the rectification of all the mistakes which the ANC has committed".

Mantashe spoke to the media after addressing the ANC Western Cape provincial general council yesterday afternoon.

The council convened to consolidate branch nominations for the elective conference next month where delegates are expected to choose from seven candidates in the running to succeed President Jacob Zuma as party leader.

Addressing about 300 ANC delegates at the Fountains Hotel in Cape Town, Mantashe called on members to make their nominations with "consciousness" of the fact that the public had started viewing the ANC as being beset by "corruption and nepotism".