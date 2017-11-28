Politics

Khoza's back to lead a new anti-ANC movement

28 November 2017 - 06:30 By Penwell Dlamini
QUICK MARCH Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza marches with protesting security guards at Germiston's taxi rank to protest against the City of Ekurhuleni ending contracts with a number of private security firmsPicture: Penwell Dlamini
QUICK MARCH Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza marches with protesting security guards at Germiston's taxi rank to protest against the City of Ekurhuleni ending contracts with a number of private security firmsPicture: Penwell Dlamini

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is back in politics with a new political party to be unveiled later this week.

The outspoken Khoza joined a march by security guards to the City of Ekurhuleni offices in Germiston on Monday.

She has been endorsed by the African Security Congress, a political party formed by security guards countrywide, to lead the new political formation to be revealed this weekend.

Speaking after the march, Khoza said she tried to take a break after resigning from parliament. However, a number of organisations approached her, asking for her leadership.

"All these people came to me to say we want you to come and lead us. [They said] we want you to come and merge the different formations so that we can have a big, formidable force to take down the ANC in 2019.

Still time for ANC to self-correct: Mantashe

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says the party's December elective conference will be 'an important milestone in the rectification of all the ...
Politics
1 day ago

"People are tired of corruption, losing jobs, going to bed without food. People are tired of destitution and hopelessness. That promise that we gave them in 1994, unfortunately the ruling party, the political home that I was part of, betrayed that mission.

"That is why I am here, working with the people. This country is going to see something that is new. Something it has never seen before. All of us have decided to come together to form a formidable force.''

She added there were about 16 organisations that would be part of the new political organisation.

Among them were the ASC, Forum for Service Delivery, United Front of Civics, Metsimaholo Civic Association and a substantial number of members of the National Freedom Party.

READ MORE

Criminal charges for ‘poo protesters’ furious with Pravin Gordhan

A KwaZulu-Natal civic organisation will be bringing criminal charges against “poo protesters” who disrupted an event at which former finance minister ...
Politics
20 hours ago

ANC blames their own MEC for failed Zuma no-show at campaign launch

The ANC in Eastern Cape has accused the MEC for social development‚ Nancy Sihlwayi‚ of sabotaging the national launch of the 16 Day of Activism for ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC has 'betrayed promise of freedom': Ramphele

The ANC needs to repent for continuing to vote in people who steal from the poor - but so must the electorate.
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa is Western Cape ANC’s man for the job

Provincial general council votes for its preferred candidates
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mkhwebane 'a vehicle for abuse of state power' Politics
  2. Mbete hands state capture 'bribe' affidavit to Zuma Politics
  3. Mashaba orders investigation into Pikitup contracts Politics
  4. Khoza's back to lead a new anti-ANC movement Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X