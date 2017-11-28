Khoza's back to lead a new anti-ANC movement
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is back in politics with a new political party to be unveiled later this week.
The outspoken Khoza joined a march by security guards to the City of Ekurhuleni offices in Germiston on Monday.
She has been endorsed by the African Security Congress, a political party formed by security guards countrywide, to lead the new political formation to be revealed this weekend.
Speaking after the march, Khoza said she tried to take a break after resigning from parliament. However, a number of organisations approached her, asking for her leadership.
"All these people came to me to say we want you to come and lead us. [They said] we want you to come and merge the different formations so that we can have a big, formidable force to take down the ANC in 2019.
"People are tired of corruption, losing jobs, going to bed without food. People are tired of destitution and hopelessness. That promise that we gave them in 1994, unfortunately the ruling party, the political home that I was part of, betrayed that mission.
"That is why I am here, working with the people. This country is going to see something that is new. Something it has never seen before. All of us have decided to come together to form a formidable force.''
She added there were about 16 organisations that would be part of the new political organisation.
Among them were the ASC, Forum for Service Delivery, United Front of Civics, Metsimaholo Civic Association and a substantial number of members of the National Freedom Party.
