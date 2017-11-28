Khoza's back to lead a new anti-ANC movement

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is back in politics with a new political party to be unveiled later this week.

The outspoken Khoza joined a march by security guards to the City of Ekurhuleni offices in Germiston on Monday.

She has been endorsed by the African Security Congress, a political party formed by security guards countrywide, to lead the new political formation to be revealed this weekend.

Speaking after the march, Khoza said she tried to take a break after resigning from parliament. However, a number of organisations approached her, asking for her leadership.

"All these people came to me to say we want you to come and lead us. [They said] we want you to come and merge the different formations so that we can have a big, formidable force to take down the ANC in 2019.