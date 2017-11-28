Politics

Zuma considering Vanara’s allegations against state security minister

28 November 2017 - 16:00 By Nico Gous
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

President Jacob Zuma has confirmed that the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ briefed him on the allegations of interference by the Minister of State Security in the parliamentary inquiry by the public enterprises committee.

“President Zuma is attending to the matter‚” Zuma’s spokesperson‚ Bongani Ngqulunga‚ said in a short statement on Tuesday.

Mbete confirmed on Monday night that Zuma had received the damning affidavit by committee evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

Vanara claims that Bongani Bongo offered him a blank cheque to resign from the parliamentary probe into Eskom.

Mbete said on Monday night: “The president is acting on it as we speak‚ and we will wait for that outcome.”

She made the comment during a wide-ranging interview on the Karima Brown Show on Radio 702.

Tales of corruption and meddling have emerged as MPs continue to dig into allegations of state capture at Eskom.

Vanara has come under pressure during the inquiry‚ with the Department of Public Enterprises approaching state law advisors and threatening to report him to the bar council for “unethical behaviour”.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone claimed that her car was tampered with‚ and that she had been followed.

Referring to these claims‚ Mbete said: “It is very disturbing.”

