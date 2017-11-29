Despite receiving a bloody nose in a number of recent key by-elections in the province‚ the ANC said it was confident voters still trust in it and that it will emerge victorious in the Umlalazi municipality’s Ward 10 by-election in Eshowe‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Wednesday.

Speaking during the monitoring of the by-election provincial ANC secretary Super Zuma was upbeat about their chances. “The people have been trickling in good numbers and we are very confident we will retain this ward. People trust the ANC and I will just say; so far so good‚” he said.

The voting process is one of the five by-elections in the country that the ANC is contesting on Wednesday. Other by-elections are one in the Eastern Cape‚ two in the Free State and one in the Western Cape.