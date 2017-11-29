De Lille accuses former right-hand man of 'criminal lies'

The war raging in the top echelons of the City of Cape Town attracted another 5‚477 words on Wednesday.

Mayor Patricia de Lille responded to a 42-page affidavit accusing her of ethical and legal shortcomings with a 22-page statement accusing its author of lying about her.

De Lille’s statement is the latest salvo in a conflict that has also embroiled city manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead and the executive director of the department of the mayor‚ Craig Kesson.

The welter of accusations — including a threat of criminal action against Kesson — also coincide with a conflict between De Lille and mayoral committee member JP Smith which has led to a DA inquiry.

Kesson‚ the mayor’s right-hand man and co-author with De Lille of a book published in September — View From City Hall: Reflections on Governing Cape Town — detonated a bombshell under the mayor with an affidavit on November 9 which he signed “under the provisions and protections afforded by the Protected Disclosures Act”.