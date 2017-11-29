Top pay TV provider MultiChoice has denied it paid R100-million in kickbacks to the SABC to gain “political influence over digital migration" of the public broadcaster‚ which posed a significant threat to the company’s revenue stream.

On Tuesday‚ the DA’s Phumzile Van Damme said SABC board minutes from 6 June 2013 revealed the payments were to be “in exchange” for the SABC’s 24-hour news channel which would be aired on DSTV‚ and it would be up to the public broadcaster to monetise the channel.

The SABC’s migration from analogue to digital broadcasting has been mired in controversy‚ as allegations of bribery‚ corruption and tender manipulation surfaced regarding the procurement of five million set top boxes (STB) which could receive the new digital signal.

The STBs would be distributed for free‚ while a further three million would be sold by private retailers. 26 companies were awarded work on the contract to supply the STBs but the process has been subject to a court challenge that ended up before the Constitutional Court‚ a probe by the Competition Commission and an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.