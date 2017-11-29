‘Police must not die with guns in their hands’ this festive season: KZN MEC

Police must not die with guns in their hands or at the hands of criminals. Instead they must fight fire with fire.

That’s the strong message from KwaZulu-Natal transport‚ community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to law enforcement agencies ahead of the festive season.

He was presenting an ambitious plan which will be rolled out during the festive season to fight crime and road accidents at the Westville Prison on Wednesday.

Kaunda said he was not encouraging the men and women in blue to be trigger-happy or to abuse their power‚ “but all we are saying: refuse to die in the hands of criminals”.

“I know there is also the Independent Police Investigative Directorate here today but I wish to reiterate in their presence that police must not die with guns in their hands‚” he said.

“When suspects refuse to surrender‚ but opt for open fire against our police members‚ the police in return naturally have to protect their lives and those of innocent civilians.”