Politics

Union wants answers from Gigaba on PIC board

29 November 2017 - 08:19 By Theto Mahlakoana
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

In a move meant to bolster workers’ control over their pensions‚ the Public Service Association (PSA) is demanding information about Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board appointments.

The union has written to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba demanding that he disclose why he was not considering section 6 (2) of the Public Investment Corporation Act when making board appointments. The section makes provision for the finance minister to consider nominations submitted by the PIC’s depositors‚ which include Government Employees Pension Fund members.

The letter includes an access to information request for consultations held between Gigaba or his predecessors and the Cabinet when determining who should sit on the PIC board.

Public sector unions including the PSA have been angered by the possibility of their investments being used to bail out state-owned companies.

They have vowed to protect workers’ savings and have demanded an undertaking by the government that it will not dip into PIC funds to make up for its shortfall in the fiscus. In 2015‚ public servants resigned from their posts en masse as fears arose over proposed changes to pensions and provident funds contained in the then Taxation Laws Amendment Bill.

READ MORE

Gigaba's budget his 'defining moment': DA

Tomorrow's medium-term budget policy statement will be a "defining moment" for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who is not "trusted by the markets", ...
Business
1 month ago

Gigaba paints a grim picture of country’s finances

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has revealed that the gross national debt will shoot up to R3.4-trillion or 60 percent of GDP by 2020 as government is ...
Politics
1 month ago

Investigate liquor board‚ DA urges Maile

The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng has called on MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile to investigate why it takes legal action from some of ...
News
29 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma's evident pride in SA's roads sees him unveil new Dumisani Makhaye Drive Politics
  2. Mokonyane's plan to throttle water is 'evil': Samwu Politics
  3. Dlamini-Zuma endorsed by Free State in ANC leadership race Business
  4. Pro-Zuma MPs fail to quash state capture debate Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
X