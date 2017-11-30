Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has survived a vote of no confidence.

Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels had submitted a motion to remove Trollip which was debated in council on Thursday.

Speaking from inside council immediately after the vote‚ Trollip said he was very pleased that they had weathered the storm and he was looking forward to the next four years.

“There are a couple of opportunistic people in the city who wants the status quo to remain‚ where they want to continue looting in the city‚” Trollip said.

“I put my foot down against corruption as a mayor and my foot is not going to go up.” Daniels said such motions could go either way but he did not consider the outcome a failure.

“The positive that came out of it‚ is the cat came out of the bag. We were always sceptical about the EFF‚ claiming they are opposition‚ yet they are in coalition‚ unofficially so.

“And also‚ the fact that the speaker didn’t allow us a secret ballot. We know that the DA was one of the parties pushing for a secret ballot in the national parliament. But today the speaker refused for a secret ballot to take place‚” he said.

Former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani has already announced plans to put forward another motion of no confidence for the next council meeting.

- HeraldLIVE