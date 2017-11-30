Chairperson of the DA federal council James Selfe added to the tense political climate in Cape Town when he lashed out at mayor Patricia de Lille publically.

In a statement on Thursday‚ Selfe rubbished as “patently nonsense” suggestions by De Lille that an inquiry into political tensions in the city by the DA was an attempt to undermine her government.

He was referring to the DA’s sub-committee‚ chaired by parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ probing tensions in the party which seemingly bubbled to the surface when De Lille and safety and security mayco member JP Smith got into a public spat.

Selfe’s statement came after De Lille rubbished allegations penned by an executive director in her office‚ Craig Kesson‚ about possible misconduct and alleged corruption in the city.

In her reply‚ De Lille said she had prioritised service delivery to people displaced by apartheid and had used public transport and affordable housing to champion her cause.

“This has made me unpopular with a powerful minority sector. However‚ I know that I have the support of the vast majority of Capetonians to promote social justice in our city‚” wrote De Lille.

Said Selfe: “Mayor De Lille has suggested in her public communications that this investigation is an attempt to undermine the DA government's efforts to spatially integrate Cape Town’s communities. This is patently nonsense‚ as a basic reading of the documentation shows.”

He said the DA’s efforts to integrate Cape Town was a pledge of the party’s 2016 election manifesto‚ and was a commitment of the entire DA “not one person alone”.

“The entire DA caucus in Cape Town completely supports this goal‚” said Selfe.

He said the investigation was not about factionalism in the city‚ and that people suggesting as much were deliberately muddying the waters for the investigation.

“They are nothing more than purposeful misdirection‚ and should be seen as such. We call on all those who have the City and the DA’s best interests at heart to focus on supporting and co-operating with the investigation into the specific allegations of maladministration‚” said Selfe.

In the statement he said the DA was following developments in the city and was determined that all substantive allegations would be investigated fully.