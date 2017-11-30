Politics

Eastern Cape ANC firmly behind Ramaphosa for president

30 November 2017 - 17:02 By Zine George
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Eastern Cape ANC branches highly favour deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the party after 423 of 526 branches voted for him.

Second to Ramaphosa was Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with 89 nominations.

The other presidential nominees were Zweli Mkhize with 10 votes‚ Mathews Phosa with three nominations in Buffalo City as well as Lindiwe Sisulu who was voted for in Sarah Baartman.

READ MORE

Ramaphosa lashes state capture rebel MPs

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in support of ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu after he was publicly attacked by a group of party MPs ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Zuma must account to state capture inquiry‚ says Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he sees no reason why President Jacob Zuma would refuse to be subjected to the inquiry into state ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Dlamini-Zuma endorsed by Free State in ANC leadership race

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to lead the African National Congress received a boost when a majority of branches from the Free State endorsed her.
Business
1 day ago

What is Mabuza's game? Anxiety builds as ANC conference nears

One of the complexities about the 2017 ANC succession race is the juggling of special interests and how these impact on the bigger battle.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Athol Trollip survives attempt to oust him Politics
  2. Eastern Cape ANC firmly behind Ramaphosa for president Politics
  3. Cape Town whistleblower accuses mayor de Lille of defamation Politics
  4. ANC leadership in KZN lives on to fight another day Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X