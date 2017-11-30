Eastern Cape ANC firmly behind Ramaphosa for president

Eastern Cape ANC branches highly favour deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the party after 423 of 526 branches voted for him.

Second to Ramaphosa was Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with 89 nominations.

The other presidential nominees were Zweli Mkhize with 10 votes‚ Mathews Phosa with three nominations in Buffalo City as well as Lindiwe Sisulu who was voted for in Sarah Baartman.