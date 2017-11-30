Elect president directly‚ says Makhosi Khoza

Outspoken former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza believes that the country’s president and deputy president should be elected directly and not through their parties.

Khoza‚ who has agreed to lead a new party after being approached by more than 15 organisations‚ says they have agreed that the proportional representation system needs to be changed.

South Africa’s electoral system is based on party-list proportional representation‚ which means that parties are represented in governmental structures based on the proportion of the support garnered in various elections. It is one of the systems that will come under scrutiny when Khoza’s new party will hold its conference next year.

“We are hoping to have a policy conference next year but there are areas that all these [15] parties agree on. We agree that we need to change the proportional representation system. We are even agreeing that the president and deputy president must be directly elected‚” said Khoza.