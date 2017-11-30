Just moments before the vote on a motion of no confidence in Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba‚ the Democratic Alliance put a motion before council calling for an investigation into a former MMC for having instructed that city funds be used for a private funeral.

The DA accused former MMC of environment and infrastructure services Matshidiso Mfikoe of issuing an instruction to Pikitup to pay over R400‚000 for a private funeral for a manager at the company who was a member of the ANC.

Presenting the motion‚ in the presence of Mfikoe‚ Nico De Jager who took over the portfolio in the new administration said: “[This was done] in spite of the funeral policy that clearly states how entities may assist with funerals of employees. If correct‚ this will make Councillor Mfikoe guilty of gross misconduct for issuing an illegal instruction and abusing her position as political head of the environment and infrastructure services department for party political gains.

“It will also bring this house into disrepute. The behaviour of the city’s leadership needs to be answerable and subjected to close scrutiny. It may never be hidden from our residents … As office bearers we must accept that our actions may be challenged‚ therefore we must allow due process to be followed from the city’s internal investigations to proceed against corruption.”

He said that the matter should be referred to the ethics committee.

The Economic Freedom Fighters described the allegations as a disgrace for the council.

“This is not cadre deployment now‚ it is cadre burial‚” one of the EFF councillors commented in the council.

The ANC rejected the DA motion saying the ruling party was not following the proper process that deals with misconduct in the council.

- TimesLIVE