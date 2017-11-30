High Court to decide on fate of ANC in KZN

The fate of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is to be decided in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.

The court is hearing an appeal by the provincial executive committee of the party against a legal challenge to the validity of elections at the 2015 provincial conference.

Thousands of party members have turned out to support the warring ANC factions in the province.

The case was brought by ANC councillor Lawrence Dube and four others in May 2016, after elections that ousted Premier Senzo Mchunu as provincial chairman. He was replaced by Sihle Zikalala.

The applicants claimed the conference was held prematurely and was riddled with procedural irregularities, and that the voting was rigged.