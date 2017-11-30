Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in support of ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu after he was publicly attacked by a group of party MPs this week over a debate on state capture.

Speaking during a session with members of parliament's Press Gallery Association‚ Ramaphosa hit out at the group of MPs‚ seen as supporters of President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC presidential hopeful said action should be taken against the ANC MPs‚ who accused Mthembu of colluding with the DA on the scheduling of this week's state capture debate.

Ramaphosa‚ who is seen as one of the leading contenders to replace Zuma at the party's national conference scheduled for next month‚ said the MPs should have raised their concerns internally‚ rather than at a press conference.