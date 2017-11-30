Members of the Democratic Alliance have made their way from Parktown to Braamfontein in a show of support for Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Councillors at the Metro Centre chambers walked outside to witness the sea of blue as DA members came out in full force. After the march‚ the DA members sat on the lawns of the council chambers.

The march is a precursor to today’s motion of no confidence against Mashaba and speaker of council Vasco da Gama. The African National Congress (ANC) has tabled the motion before council‚ arguing that Mashaba is reversing the gains made while the ANC was still in power.

On Wednesday‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters warned that one of the two – ANC or DA – would cry at the end of the much-anticipated council meeting.

Inside chambers‚ Mashaba was having last-minute discussions with different members of his executive. The ANC needs the majority of the votes in council for its motion to succeed.