Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he sees no reason why President Jacob Zuma would refuse to be subjected to the inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa was speaking to reporters from parliament’s Press Gallery Association in Cape Town on Thursday morning. As allegations of state capture continue to unravel before the public‚ more than one parliamentary committee has indicated an intention to call Zuma to answer questions on the matter.

Ramaphosa said state capture at various state-owned enterprises was being investigated and that all people called to make representations should come forward.

“I have gone public to say we want law enforcement agencies to investigate and conclude these matters. The NPA must work on these‚ and one expects and hopes that such a process is under way. I frankly can’t believe you can have wrongdoing on such a grand scale and not have any accountability‚” said Ramaphosa.