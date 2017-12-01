Politics

De Lille fighting on two fronts

Survival: Mayor survives no-confidence vote, but DA chairman launches stinging attack on her administration

01 December 2017 - 07:15 By Aphiwe Deklerk
It was one step forward and two steps back on Thursday for Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille as she fought for her political survival.

The ANC's plan to remove her on Tuesday in a vote of no confidence collapsed, but DA federal council chairman James Selfe launched a stinging public attack on the beleaguered mayor, and the executive director in her office accused her of defamation in a statement on the city's website.

City of Cape Town speaker Dirk Smit said a notice of motion filed by ANC chief whip Thandi Makasi was not compliant with the city's rules of order, which say the notice must be in writing and contain the signatures of the councillors sponsoring and seconding it.

The motion was also not compliant with a rule requiring 10 working days' notice.

The ANC called for a vote of no confidence in De Lille amid allegations of misconduct and corruption in her administration.

Citing an affidavit by the executive director in De Lille's office, Craig Kesson, ANC leader Xolani Satashe said the mayor had deliberately misled the council.

Selfe on Thursday rubbished as "patently nonsense" suggestions by De Lille that a DA inquiry into political tensions in the city was an attempt to undermine her government.

He was referring to the DA sub-committee, chaired by parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen, probing tensions in the party which bubbled to the surface when De Lille and safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith began a public dispute.

Selfe's statement was made after De Lille denied allegations in Kesson's affidavit, saying that she had prioritised service delivery to people displaced by apartheid and used public transport and affordable housing to champion her cause.

"This has made me unpopular with a powerful minority sector.

"However, I know that I have the support of the vast majority of Capetonians to promote social justice," wrote De Lille.

Said Selfe: "Mayor De Lille has suggested in her public communications that this investigation is an attempt to undermine the DA government's efforts to spatially integrate Cape Town's communities. This is patently nonsense."

He said the DA's intention to integrate Cape Town was a pledge made in the party's 2016 election manifesto.

"The entire DA caucus in Cape Town completely supports this goal."

The party investigation was not about factionalism in the council, and people suggesting as much were deliberately muddying the waters, Selfe said.

In a statement on the city website, Kesson said he was taking legal advice about De Lille's reply to his affidavit.

He said he considered her comments "defamatory".

