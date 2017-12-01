De Lille fighting on two fronts

It was one step forward and two steps back on Thursday for Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille as she fought for her political survival.

The ANC's plan to remove her on Tuesday in a vote of no confidence collapsed, but DA federal council chairman James Selfe launched a stinging public attack on the beleaguered mayor, and the executive director in her office accused her of defamation in a statement on the city's website.

City of Cape Town speaker Dirk Smit said a notice of motion filed by ANC chief whip Thandi Makasi was not compliant with the city's rules of order, which say the notice must be in writing and contain the signatures of the councillors sponsoring and seconding it.

The motion was also not compliant with a rule requiring 10 working days' notice.

The ANC called for a vote of no confidence in De Lille amid allegations of misconduct and corruption in her administration.

Citing an affidavit by the executive director in De Lille's office, Craig Kesson, ANC leader Xolani Satashe said the mayor had deliberately misled the council.