IMF loan for Eskom a pact with devil: Cyril

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says seeking a loan from the IMF to rescue Eskom is akin to a Faustian bargain and must not be considered if it can be avoided.

He said it was best to continue with the current processes to get the power utility on the mend, including the state capture inquiry and giving the parastatal much-needed leadership to improve its financial management.

Eskom has been highlighted by economists as the single biggest risk to South Africa's economic stability and is a huge part of the reason why S&P recently downgraded the economic outlook of the economy.

When asked whether South Africa should consider approaching the IMF for assistance in helping Eskom, Ramaphosa said work was being done to get Eskom on the mend.