Politics

Khoza wants the people to elect president

01 December 2017 - 06:58 By Bongani Mthethwa
Makhosi Khoza. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Outspoken former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza believes South Africa's president and deputy president should be elected directly and not through their parties.

Khoza, who has agreed to lead a new party after being approached by more than 15 organisations, said they had agreed that the proportional representation system needed to be changed.

South Africa's electoral system is based on party-list proportional representation, which means that parties are represented in government structures based on the proportion of the support garnered in elections.

She was speaking in Durban on Wednesday night.

The fiery former ANC MP, who is critical of President Jacob Zuma's leadership, said such a proposal would be more democratic than the current system.

"There are aspects of our constitution that were taken at a particular time. Now we have more than 20 years of experience in government and we know it is very difficult to remove a president if that president is elected by 4000 delegates," said Khoza.

