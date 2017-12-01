ANC Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza said he is willing to give up his nomination as deputy president of the ANC if it means it will unite the party.

“I am willing to sacrifice myself for the sake of unity‚” he said.

On Friday‚ the majority of ANC branches in Mpumalanga nominated “unity”for the top six positions‚ creating confusion as to who the province actually want to take over the reins of the party.

Speaking to journalists after the provincial general council in Nelspruit‚ Mabuza explained that when the branches nominated unity‚ it was a vote for consensus on leadership.

He said unity means there should be no slates. Instead‚ there should be negotiation between candidates and leadership should be agreed to without any contestation.

“If we are saying that unity of the ANC must be put first‚ that means the leadership of the ANC that we are going to elect is going to be achieved through consensus‚” Mabuza said.