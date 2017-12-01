Politics

Mpumalanga ANC nominates ‘unity’ - but who is unity‚ asks electoral agency

01 December 2017 - 15:46 By Qaanitah Hunter
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma won the provincial nomination for president.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma won the provincial nomination for president.
Image: Supplied

Uncertainty and confusion emerged from the ANC Mpumalanga provincial general council after the majority of the province’s branches nominated “unity” for the top six positions of the ANC.

Nominations for “unity” were recorded as abstentions by the electoral agency‚ which said only people’s names were recognised as nominees.

As a result‚ the formal nomination announced by the electoral agency showed that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma won the provincial nomination for president‚ David Mabuza was nominated as deputy president‚ Gwede Mantashe as chairperson‚ Senzo Mchunu as secretary general‚ Jessie Duarte as deputy secretary general and Paul Mashatile as treasurer general.

But ANC provincial chairperson Mabuza disagreed with the electoral agency’s decision‚ saying will of the branches was “unity” and should not be regarded as abstentions.

The results of the consolidated nomination showed at least 223 branches in Mpumalanga opted for “unity”instead of nominating a person for president.

More than 300 branches nominated “unity”for the positions of national chairperson‚ secretary general‚ deputy secretary general and treasurer general.

Mabuza said although the electoral agency would not be challenged on its interpretation of the“unity”nomination‚ he hoped the call for unity would be made known.

“I hope the [national elective conference] will interpret this message‚” he said.

Mabuza congratulated his province’s commitment to unity.

These who nominated “unity” did not explain what unity meant.

READ MORE

IN FULL | Mashaba celebrates victory over ANC’s motion of no confidence

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has survived a motion of no confidence brought by the ANC in the Johannesburg City Council.
Politics
7 hours ago

'South Africans are rejecting the ANC' - Maimane after no confidence wins

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africans have shown that they are ready to reject the ANC after the ruling party failed to unseat the mayors in ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Khoza wants the people to elect president

Outspoken former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza believes South Africa's president and deputy president should be elected directly and not through their parties.
Politics
9 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Mpumalanga ANC nominates ‘unity’ - but who is unity‚ asks electoral agency Politics
  2. The most interesting quotes from the Jo’burg council Politics
  3. Parly CEO barred from speaking to staff‚ placed on suspension Politics
  4. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's R2m golden handshake Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X