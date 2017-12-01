Uncertainty and confusion emerged from the ANC Mpumalanga provincial general council after the majority of the province’s branches nominated “unity” for the top six positions of the ANC.

Nominations for “unity” were recorded as abstentions by the electoral agency‚ which said only people’s names were recognised as nominees.

As a result‚ the formal nomination announced by the electoral agency showed that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma won the provincial nomination for president‚ David Mabuza was nominated as deputy president‚ Gwede Mantashe as chairperson‚ Senzo Mchunu as secretary general‚ Jessie Duarte as deputy secretary general and Paul Mashatile as treasurer general.

But ANC provincial chairperson Mabuza disagreed with the electoral agency’s decision‚ saying will of the branches was “unity” and should not be regarded as abstentions.

The results of the consolidated nomination showed at least 223 branches in Mpumalanga opted for “unity”instead of nominating a person for president.

More than 300 branches nominated “unity”for the positions of national chairperson‚ secretary general‚ deputy secretary general and treasurer general.

Mabuza said although the electoral agency would not be challenged on its interpretation of the“unity”nomination‚ he hoped the call for unity would be made known.

“I hope the [national elective conference] will interpret this message‚” he said.

Mabuza congratulated his province’s commitment to unity.

These who nominated “unity” did not explain what unity meant.