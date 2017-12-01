Politics

'No reason JZ won't testify in state capture inquiry': Ramaphosa

Account: Deputy president says Zuma would comply with any subpoena

01 December 2017 - 07:09 By Khulekani Magubane
ANC President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday he saw no reason why President Jacob Zuma would refuse to be subjected to the inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa was speaking to reporters from parliament's Press Gallery Association in Cape Town.

As allegations of state capture continue to unravel before the public, more than one parliamentary committee has indicated an intention to call Zuma to answer questions on the matter.

Ramaphosa said state capture at state-owned enterprises was being investigated and that all people called to make representations should come forward.

"I have gone public to say we want law-enforcement agencies to investigate and conclude these matters. The NPA must work on these, and one expects and hopes that such a process is under way.

" I can't believe you can have wrongdoing on such a grand scale and not have any accountability," said Ramaphosa.

He said it was important for as many people as possible to account to investigations, as leaders of the past had done.

"The committee will have to decide whether the president should testify.

"Nelson Mandela went to court as president and demonstrated that even if you are head of state you should never be above the law," he said.

"If the court subpoenas you, you should be willing to go.

"I went to the Farlam Commission and I was not absolved from going there to be held accountable," he said.

