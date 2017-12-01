Embattled secretary to parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has been ordered to cease communications with all parliamentary staff until disciplinary proceedings against him have been concluded.

This comes after he was placed on precautionary suspension by his bosses‚ National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and her National Council of Provinces (NCOP) counterpart Thandi Modise‚ on Thursday.

The controversial Mgidlana was suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary process that will be instituted against him.

As one of the conditions of the suspension‚ Mgidlana has been barred from communicating with parliamentary staff members‚ its contractors or stakeholders.