SACP complains of vote rigging in Free State by-election

Voting in one of the wards in the Metsimaholo by-election in the Free State might have to be repeated.

This comes after the South African Communist Party (SACP) complained about irregularities in a voting district of Ward 1.

The municipality held ward and proportional representation by-elections on Wednesday.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said on the Karima Brown Show on Radio 702 that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) had agreed to a rerun.

The SACP raised the concerns about possible vote rigging‚ including some citizens voting twice.

According to SACP Free State provincial secretary Bheke Stofile‚ one of the voting districts in Ward 1 will be ring-fenced and rerun.