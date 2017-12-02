ANC leadership's race against time to stop party from splitting in two

Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile and his North West counterpart Supra Mahumapelo will today convene a meeting of provincial chairmen to lobby party leaders to agree on a single leadership list in an attempt to avoid a split after the national conference.

The meeting comes as the majority of branch delegates in Mpumalanga nominated “unity” instead of choosing between the two frontrunners — deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mabuza told the Sunday Times he would push for ANC leaders to agree to back one candidate and accommodate each other to avoid a divisive contest.