Politics

ANC leadership's race against time to stop party from splitting in two

03 December 2017 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER, NEO GOBA, OLEBOGENG MOLATLHWA and MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA
North West ANC chairman, Supra Mahumapelo and Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile are hoping to avoid a split in the party.
North West ANC chairman, Supra Mahumapelo and Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile are hoping to avoid a split in the party.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile and his North West counterpart Supra Mahumapelo will today convene a meeting of provincial chairmen to lobby party leaders to agree on a single leadership list in an attempt to avoid a split after the national conference.

The meeting comes as the majority of branch delegates in Mpumalanga nominated “unity” instead of choosing between the two frontrunners — deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mabuza told the Sunday Times he would push for ANC leaders to agree to back one candidate and accommodate each other to avoid a divisive contest.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

Mabuza’s concern is shared by many as another split could cost the ANC in the 2019 elections. The party’s support has dropped sharply since the 2014 general election in which  it received more than 62%.

There are fears that support for the party could for the first time dip below 50% should the losers walk away. It only managed 54% nationally in last year’s local government elections.

However, ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala said although they would listen to proposals, his province would not support an arranged leadership outcome.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

READ MORE

Mabuza: I’ll give up my deputy presidency nomination for unity in ANC

ANC Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza said he is willing to give up his nomination as deputy president of the ANC if it means it will unite the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Khoza wants the people to elect president

Outspoken former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza believes South Africa's president and deputy president should be elected directly and not through their parties.
Politics
1 day ago

Eastern Cape ANC firmly behind Ramaphosa for president

Eastern Cape ANC branches highly favour deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the party after 423 of 526 branches voted for him.
Politics
2 days ago

Dlamini-Zuma endorsed by Free State in ANC leadership race

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to lead the African National Congress received a boost when a majority of branches from the Free State endorsed her.
Business
3 days ago

ANC elective conference not about ‘dying for positions’: Mkhize

The ANC’s elective conference is not about electing a new party president‚ it’s about preparations for winning the 2019 elections with a “good ...
Politics
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. ANC leadership's race against time to stop party from splitting in two Politics
  2. Myeni lands plum job that may put her back into SAA's pilot seat Politics
  3. Makhosi Khoza’s new party hoping to woo disillusioned ANC voters Politics
  4. Bringing state looters to book will be best Xmas gift for SA: Maimane Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X