The best gift South Africans could receive this festive season would be an assurance that 2018 will be better than 2017‚ that the country is headed for a better future‚ and that those responsible for the looting of the state are brought to book.

That’s according to Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane‚ who was addressing the party’s North West provincial congress on Saturday.

He added that the country now had a reason for precisely such news.

“On Thursday the deadline came and went for Jacob Zuma to make representations to the NPA regarding his 783 counts of corruption‚ fraud‚ money laundering and racketeering.

“Now there can be no more delaying. The NPA has to announce the date of his first court appearance‚” Maimane asserted.

Like any charged criminal‚ Zuma must appear in court to have his charges formally put to him‚ he said.

“I am calling on [NPA boss] Shaun Abrahams to schedule this initial appearance to take place before Christmas this year. There is no reason why this should not happen‚” Maimane added.

“In fact‚ any ordinary criminal would have had their charges presented in court before making any representations to the NPA. Why Jacob Zuma should be regarded as an extraordinary criminal still needs to be explained.

“What we do know is that‚ according to Abrahams‚ all the evidence is still available for trial‚ and the witnesses would have been contacted by this week. So we are good to go. Let’s have that court date then‚ and let’s have it within the next three weeks.

“South Africans deserve to head into the new year with some straight answers and a promise of swift justice‚” Maimane said.