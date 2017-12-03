Politics

No decision to move SAA out of National Treasury: Presidency

03 December 2017 - 17:39 By Timeslive
The Presidency says that there has been no decision to move South African Airways out of National Treasury. File photo.
The Presidency says that media reports suggesting that Government has taken a decision to move South African Airways (SAA) out of National Treasury to the Department of Transport are incorrect and that no such decision has been taken by Government.

“While there are many views about where certain entities may be better located as Government continues to look for ways of improving the performance of State-Owned Enterprises (SOE)‚ that does not translate into a decision.

“SAA remains located at the National Treasury where it will continue to receive support and guidance as it rebuilds itself following the appointment of a new Board and CEO‚” the Presidency said in a statement.

