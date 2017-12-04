ANC members who head to court are bitter: Mantashe
Members of the ANC who head to court‚ do so due to their unhappiness about the party’s own decisions that aren’t in their favour‚ according to the party’s secretary-general‚ Gwede Mantashe.
“We don’t have a problem with people going to court if they want to; that’s not an issue. The issue is when people lodge disputes and say‚ ‘If you don’t agree with me‚ I’m going to court’‚ because it means the dispute process is done as a formality‚” said Mantashe‚ speaking at Luthuli House on Monday after the party’s final annual national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend.
“What people don’t appreciate‚ is that many of these court cases don’t succeed‚ because they are not well thought through. They do it emotionally‚ and they do it because they think they want to spite the ANC‚” he said.
This follows presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa’s decision to head to court on Monday to apply for the dissolution of the Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC)‚ following the branch nomination results on Friday that saw presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma being nominated for president by Mpumalanga’s 223 branches.
The nominations from branches included 123 for Dlamini Zuma‚ while Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa got 117. Mathews told the City Press over the weekend through his campaign co-ordinator‚ Ronnie Malomane‚ that the court application would seek “nullification of the nomination process”‚ after branches that lodged disputes with both the PEC and the NEC did not get feedback.
Mpumalanga‚ the province with the second-highest number of delegates‚ said it was dealing with about 40 disputes in its four regions.
Mantashe said all these court cases were coming up simply because people want to manipulate the voting system at the ANC’s elective conference‚ and therefore used courts as a tool to fight internal party matters.
“We don’t want courts to make findings that are not based on the processes of the ANC‚ so that is the freedom they have... to go to court. I can tell you now that once the conference is over‚ nobody will be interested in going to court.”
Mantashe said Phosa can go ahead and try to nullify Mpumalanga’s PEC for “instant satisfaction”‚ but his mission would not succeed.
Mpumalanga has emerged as a kingmaker ahead of the elective conference‚ due to take place from December 16-20 at Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto.
The Free State ANC is also being dragged to court for the third time in just a few months‚ with disgruntled members calling for the dissolving of its PEC.
