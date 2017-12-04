Baleka Mbete stirs up emotions at KZN PGC

"Not in my name‚ not in our names."

This was the stern warning sounded by Baleka Mbete‚ ANC national chairperson‚ as she officially opened the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial general council on Monday afternoon.

Mbete was addressing delegates about the outcome of a dinner that President Jacob Zuma had with all the ANC presidential candidates two weeks ago.

She said that they all committed to putting the needs of the ANC ahead of political infighting to ensure the integrity of the party.

"In that so-called last supper we committed to a number of things. We agreed that songs that are negative about one another should be done away with.