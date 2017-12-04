Politics

Dlamini-Zuma expected to sweep the boards in KZN

04 December 2017 - 07:36 By Nathi Olifant
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The ANC's biggest province is this week expected to widely endorse Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its presidential candidate following similar affirmations by other provinces like the Free State and Mpumalanga.

Following a series of provincial general councils (PGCs) in almost all nine provinces‚ all eyes turn to KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

There has been no word on the dozens of complaints lodged by several branches who cried foul on the processes allegedly employed by the party during chaotic branch meetings.

Dlamini-Zuma's biggest rival‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ has been roundly nominated by the Western Cape‚ Eastern Cape‚ Northern Cape and Gauteng‚ while Limpopo is also expected to endorse the ANC deputy president on Monday when their PGC sits to consolidate nominations.

Conference 'must face up to' ANC's poll failure

The ANC would have to discuss the reality that its electoral support might decline to below 50% in the 2019 general elections at its national ...
ANC Conference 2017
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa's slate claimed two weeks ago that they had made serious inroads in a number of regions in KwaZulu-Natal‚ surpassing their own expectations as hundreds of branches nominated the deputy president.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said that the PGC will among others assess the provincial state of readiness ahead of the national elective conference‚ which takes place from December 16 to 20 in Johannesburg.

"It will also put policy positions in the spotlight. The PGC will also sharpen perspectives on issues of land‚ radical economic transformation‚ unity and 2019 elections‚" he said.

Ntuli said the PGC will be attended by more than 700 delegates from branches of the ANC‚ its leagues‚ alliance partners and guests invited by the provincial executive committee.

He said it will also serve as a political school under the theme: "Advancing Radical Socio-economic Transformation to build a National Democratic Society".

The PGC will be held at the Olive Convention Centre on Monday and Tuesday.

READ MORE

ANC 'unity' a ticket to loot

Zuma's gang want to continue to rule from the grave by neutering conference winner
Ideas
4 hours ago

A mistake to ‘over-invest’ expectations in ANC conference: SACP

While the ANC’s upcoming elective conference would‚ “for better or worse”‚ have a major impact on the future viability of the alliance‚ it would be a ...
Politics
19 hours ago

ANC leadership's race against time to stop party from splitting in two

Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile and his North West counterpart Supra Mahumapelo will today convene a meeting of provincial chairmen to lobby ...
Politics
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Rand weakens as focus turns to ANC succession race ANC Conference 2017
  2. Dlamini-Zuma expected to sweep the boards in KZN Politics
  3. Crunch time for ANC KZN ANC Conference 2017
  4. Conference 'must face up to' ANC's poll failure ANC Conference 2017
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
X