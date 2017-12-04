The ANC's biggest province is this week expected to widely endorse Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its presidential candidate following similar affirmations by other provinces like the Free State and Mpumalanga.

Following a series of provincial general councils (PGCs) in almost all nine provinces‚ all eyes turn to KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

There has been no word on the dozens of complaints lodged by several branches who cried foul on the processes allegedly employed by the party during chaotic branch meetings.

Dlamini-Zuma's biggest rival‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ has been roundly nominated by the Western Cape‚ Eastern Cape‚ Northern Cape and Gauteng‚ while Limpopo is also expected to endorse the ANC deputy president on Monday when their PGC sits to consolidate nominations.