Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to demand that action be taken against senior Eastern Cape politicians‚ public servants and municipal officials‚ who are accused of misusing millions of rand meant for the burial of former president Nelson Mandela.

The findings are contained in a draft report Mkhwebane sent to all those implicated in a complex scam that allegedly siphoned millions of rand from the public purse in the days leading up to and after the funeral of Mandela at his ancestral home in Qunu in the Eastern Cape in December 2013.

Mkhwebane is expected to release her report on Monday afternoon after three years of investigating how about R65-million was allegedly spent without going through proper supply chain management processes.

Some of the money allegedly found its way into the bank accounts of prominent politicians‚ local business people and council officials.